1st annual Bark at the Ball park with Chicago Dogs baseball Tuesday

Do you and your family love baseball? What about your furry family member - the dog? Well Chicago Dogs Baseball in Rosemont has just the thing for you! The Chicago Dogs are known for their family friendly environment at Impact Field - and for one day - Tuesday July 31st at 6pm the stadium is going to the dogs - all for a great cause - the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago.
Bring your dogs for a truly fun evening of baseball. There will be a pet parade on the in-field and our own Cheryl Scott is throwing out the first pitch!! Get there early to experience everything - the gates open at 6pm, and the game starts at 7:05pm.
Be sure to visit the many pet-friendly offerings including:
The Anti-Cruelty Society: Learn about pet adoption, receive information on volunteering, fostering and take advantage of microchip scanning! There will be 10 adoptable pets right there for you to meet, plus a slideshow of 30-40 other pets available from the Anti-Cruelty society. And if you think you've found your forever friend - you can get the adoption process started right there!
PetPlate: Spoil your fur babies with human-grade, ready-to-eat meals, made from USDA meat and fresh produce, delivered directly to your door! Visit the PetPlate team to learn more about how PetPlate can help your pet feel and look better. Stop by early to receive a sample and a special gift!
Pooch Hotel and Paradise 4Paws: Paradise 4 Paws and Pooch Hotel provides superior quality and care for your pets and the utmost in convenience and service for you, the pet parent. For our guests' care and for your convenience, we are open all day every day - 24/7/365. Our ward winning pet resorts and hotels offer all-suite dog & cat boarding, doggie daycare, grooming & spa, training and airport parking. At the Bark At The Ballpark event, they will be providing SPAW services inclusive of brush outs and PAWdicures for your fur-babies.
Abell Animal Hospital: For over 40 years, Abell has provided high quality care to pets and personalized services to their families. Abell keeps pets happy and healthy for as long as possible through wellness exams, vaccinations, heartworm and flea/tick prevention, dental treatment, nutritional counseling, surgical care, behavior guidance, and disease management. A team of leading experts will be available for any medical care needs.
Requirements for individuals bringing Dogs:
- All dogs must have complete and current vaccinations. Your dog must wear a current rabies tag to gain admission to the park.
- I.D. Tags are recommended.
- All dogs MUST be on a leash at all times.
Additional Information:
- Veterinarians will be on hand in case of an injury or emergency.
- We reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog.
- Do not over-feed your dog in the excitement of rooting for your team.
- Use good judgement regarding temperament of your pet so that this event will be enjoyable for everyone. Do not bring your dog if he/she is unreliable in crowds or with other dogs. Do not bring a dog whose behavior could be dangerous to others. Do not bring a female dog in heat. Be courteous and responsible - please pick up after your dog.
For additional information on The Anti-Cruelty Society go HERE.
For tickets and more information head to the Chicago Dogs website.
