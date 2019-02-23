COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2 Aurora shooting victims to be laid to rest Saturday, Sunday

Josh Pinkard and Clayton Parks will be laid to rest this weekend.

Two victims of last week's shooting at the Henry Pratt Company will be laid to rest this weekend.

Clayton Parks will be buried Saturday. Calling hours will be held for Josh Pinkard Saturday, and he will be buried Sunday in his home state of Alabama.

Vincente Juarez and Russell Beyer were laid to rest Friday. A funeral for Trevor Wayner, 21, was held earlier in the week.

All of the victims were shot and killed at Henry Pratt in Aurora February 15.
