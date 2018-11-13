COMMUNITY & EVENTS

200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true

EMBED </>More Videos

It's no easy task getting 200 preschoolers in the same room. But then again, in the Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street, there was magic in the air.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's no easy task getting 200 preschoolers in the same room. But then again, in the Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street, there was magic in the air.

Students from Chicago Commons Head Start program got a sweet start to the holidays on Tuesday during the kickoff of Macy's annual "Believe" campaign.

For every letter mailed to Santa through one of Macy's big red letterboxes, a dollar will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation - up to $1 million.

"We invited 200 preschoolers from Chicago's Head Start program to write their own letters to Santa. They also get a full holiday experience at Macy's on State Street," said Carolyn Cohen, Director of Media Relations at Macy's.

All of the letters written Tuesday will help make wishes come true.

There was plenty of breakfast, a little face painting and some help from former Make-A-Wish recipients like Grace Cahill and Bella Rodrigues.

"Make-A-Wish helped me and I want to help others," Cahill said.

"I just wanted to be here to see everyone be happy and smile and have a good day," Rodrigues said.

After making sure the letters were carefully mailed and each child had a chance to pick a free toy, the kids were off to Santaland, where the man himself was waiting.

It was a sweet beginning to the season of giving and believing.

For more information about the Believe campaign, visit www.macys.com and wish.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmacy'smake-a-wishmake a wishsanta clauschildren's healthchildrencharityfundraisercancerterminal illnessChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Oak Park Temple members visit National Holocaust Museum
Bicentennial Bash: Come celebrate with ABC7 Friday in Hyde Park
Experience dinosaurs at Navy Pier's Jurassic Quest
CreatiVets uses art to help war veterans cope with PTSD
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Juror dismissed, opening statements delayed in 'El Chapo' trial in New York
Michelle Obama kicks off book tour for 'Becoming' in Chicago
Hear Alexa apologize to Chicago for Amazon HQ2 rejection
'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side
Chicago is one of the best cities for singles, study finds
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and blustery
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
CPD sergeant honored for off-duty arrest in attack on 91-year-old man
Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors
More News