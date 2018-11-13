200 Chicago preschoolers' letters to Santa help make wishes come true

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's no easy task getting 200 preschoolers in the same room. But then again, in the Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street, there was magic in the air.
Students from Chicago Commons Head Start program got a sweet start to the holidays on Tuesday during the kickoff of Macy's annual "Believe" campaign.
For every letter mailed to Santa through one of Macy's big red letterboxes, a dollar will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation - up to $1 million.
"We invited 200 preschoolers from Chicago's Head Start program to write their own letters to Santa. They also get a full holiday experience at Macy's on State Street," said Carolyn Cohen, Director of Media Relations at Macy's.
All of the letters written Tuesday will help make wishes come true.
There was plenty of breakfast, a little face painting and some help from former Make-A-Wish recipients like Grace Cahill and Bella Rodrigues.
"Make-A-Wish helped me and I want to help others," Cahill said.
"I just wanted to be here to see everyone be happy and smile and have a good day," Rodrigues said.
After making sure the letters were carefully mailed and each child had a chance to pick a free toy, the kids were off to Santaland, where the man himself was waiting.
It was a sweet beginning to the season of giving and believing.
For more information about the Believe campaign, visit www.macys.com and wish.org.