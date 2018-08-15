WINDY CITY LIVE

2018 BBQ for The Troops Check Presentation and Clark After Dark

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), Chicagoland's new-car dealers, and the USO of Illinois partnered for the sixth year of the charitable "Barbecue for the Troops" ini

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), Chicagoland's new-car dealers, and the USO of Illinois partnered for the sixth year of the charitable "Barbecue for the Troops" initiative. Throughout the month of July, local dealerships actively raised funds for the USO of Illinois and over 100 dealers - representing more than 50 communities - fired up their grills to host "Barbecue for the Troops" fundraising events to support local military and their families.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, the CATA will join the USO of Illinois onstage at Clark After Dark for a formal 2018 USO Barbecue for the Troops program check presentation. The USO of Illinois' 10th annual Clark After Dark is a favorite street festival for Chicagoans, offering a night of fun in the heart of Chicago's River North district with an opportunity to support the troops. Proceeds from the event benefit the USO of Illinois' programs and services that support more than 318,000 military and military families annually throughout Illinois. Raffle and/or ticket packages begin at $10.

USO of Illinois presents Clark After Dark
Thursday, August 16th, 2018
4-10pm
River North
420 N. Clark St.
$10.00 General Admission

$125.00 VIP Admission Presale -$150.00 at the door

Visit their website for more information:
http://usoofillinois.org/clark-after-dark/

Chicago Automobile Trade Association website:
http://www.cata.info

To find a new car dealer visit DriveChicago.com
