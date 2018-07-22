2018 Highwood Bloody Mary Fest & competition

The Ninth Annual Highwood Bloody Mary Fest happens Sunday, July 29. This year the festival will feature a competition for the title of Best Bloody Mary in the Midwest.The battle for best Bloody Mary will start on 2 p.m.Tom Garrity and Susie Regan from Toadstool Pub joined ABC7 to demonstrate how they make their award-winning Bloody Mary.Sunday, July 2910 a.m.-5 p.m.Everts Park (130 Highwood Ave), Highwood