2018 Highwood Bloody Mary Fest & competition

The Ninth Annual Highwood Bloody Mary Fest takes place Sunday, July 29. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Ninth Annual Highwood Bloody Mary Fest happens Sunday, July 29. This year the festival will feature a competition for the title of Best Bloody Mary in the Midwest.

The battle for best Bloody Mary will start on 2 p.m.

Tom Garrity and Susie Regan from Toadstool Pub joined ABC7 to demonstrate how they make their award-winning Bloody Mary.

Highwood's 9th Annual Bloody Mary Fest
Date: Sunday, July 29
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: Everts Park (130 Highwood Ave), Highwood
http://www.celebratehighwood.org/bloody-mary-fest/
