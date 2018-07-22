2018 Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's an event that's known for bringing the fun to the run. The 10th annual Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon kicked off early this morning in Grant Park.
This year Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials will headline the end of the race with a free concert in Grant Park that's open to the public.
Katherine Switzer spoke with ABC7 about the race and the post-race concert and activities.
The 13.5 mile race kicked off at 6:30 a.m. at Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.
Humana Rock n' Roll Chicago Marathon
Date: Sunday, July 22
Hours: 6:30 am-12 noon
Address:Columbus and Jackson
Admission: Free
www.runrocknroll.com