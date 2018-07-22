2018 Taste of Korea Festival

It's a colorful celebration of Korean culture, featuring music, dancing and of course, authentic Korean food.This weekend is The Taste of Korea Festival in Skokie. There will food vendors, food trucks, drink stations, ice cream stations and 25 merchandise vendors in the West lot of Old Orchard Shopping Mall celebrating all things Korean.New this year are two competitions. The Midwest USA Changwon K-POP World Festival Singing and Dance Preliminary Competitions will both take place at the festival. One finalist from the singing competition and one from the dance competition will be selected to represent the Midwest in South Korea for the World Title.Festival Chairperson Lily Kim and chefs Andy and Billy Lim of City Rock Korean Kitchen joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the festival.Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 201811 am to 10 pmWEST LOT to Old Orchard Shopping Center Orange Garage4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center, SkokieFree, accepting donations