2019 Chicago Women's March canceled

Chicago will not hold an actual march next month as part of the nationwide Women's March, but organizers said they will hold some events.

Chicago will not hold an actual march next month as part of the nationwide Women's March, but organizers said they will hold some events here on that day to mark the occasion.

According to published reports, the announcement came after a speech from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan earlier this year. He praised the National Women's March movement while also making a comment about Jews being "my enemy."

The national organization condemned those comments, but they were criticized for not doing so sooner.

Local Women's March events will still take place in several Chicago suburbs and Rockford on January 19.
