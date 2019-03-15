Community & Events

2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen visits ABC7

Madeline Mitchell has been crowned "Queen" of the Downtown Parade and she joined ABC7 Friday morning to play some St. Patrick's Day trivia.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, with the Downtown parade is Saturday and the South Side Parade is on Sunday.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade

The downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade gets underway at noon will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It will be available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.
