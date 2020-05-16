census

2020 census changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The deadline to complete the U.S. 2020 Census has been extended until October 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year also marks the first time the census can be completed online.

People can also call or fill out the paper base form.

Information collected determines the number of congressional seats and impacts how much funding the state and communities will receive.

"It's more important for Illinois than any other state in the union," said Sherrie Taylor from Northern Illinois University's Center for Governmental Studies. "We are on the fence of losing a second seat in the house of representatives."

But census data goes beyond representation.

"If we provide incorrect data or if we under count different populations, it's going to have a lasting effect for the next 10 years," said Taylor.

Head to my2020census.gov to complete the form online.
