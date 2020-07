Pilsen's 2020 Fiesta del Sol 'En Casa' brings music, food, community resources home

EMBED >More News Videos The 47th annual Fiesta del Sol includes an emphasis on preparing Chicago's Latino community for the upcoming census amid fears about the threat of deportations.

House of Sol will have live music every day from Thursday (7/30-8/2) to Sunday. To listen tune into houseofsol.org. All Virtual

College Day will take place on Friday, July 31st with a week of resources and workshops leading up to it.

Keeping Healthy Pavilion - Friday (7/31) -Sunday (8/2), 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a hybrid of in-person events along with online presence. Virtual and In-person Childrens' school physicals and dental exams on-site at Alivio Medical Center on Friday and Saturday

Job Expo - Saturday, August 1st, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

People's Mass - Sunday, August 2nd - Begins at 1 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the largest street festivals in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is going virtual this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The 48th annual Fiesta Del Sol is taking the celebration home and online this year from July 30-Aug. 2.Considered one of the largest festivals in the Midwest, more than a million people normally attend the four-day event.Now dubbed Fiesta del Sol En Casa, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council still promises workshops, health education, music and food that vendors can deliver to residents' homes.The free community event raises funds for scholarships and resources to help address issues facing the Pilsen community. They include healthcare, housing, education, social justice, immigration reform, training and leadership development, which organizers says is needed now, more than ever.Register for wokshops HERE