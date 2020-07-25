Pilsen's 2020 Fiesta del Sol 'En Casa' brings music, food, community resources home

The 48th annual Fiesta Del Sol is taking the celebration home and online this year from July 30-Aug. 2.
Considered one of the largest festivals in the Midwest, more than a million people normally attend the four-day event.
Now dubbed Fiesta del Sol En Casa, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council still promises workshops, health education, music and food that vendors can deliver to residents' homes.
The free community event raises funds for scholarships and resources to help address issues facing the Pilsen community. They include healthcare, housing, education, social justice, immigration reform, training and leadership development, which organizers says is needed now, more than ever.
Register for wokshops HERE.
Fiesta Del Sol En Casa Schedule