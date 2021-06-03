Community & Events

2021 Bud Billiken celebration coming this summer to Washington Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bud Billiken celebration is returning this summer!

Organizers are planning a special event to honor the South Side back-to-school tradition on Aug. 14.

Last year's parade was canceled due to COVID-19. This year's event will run in conjunction with a family festival in Washington Park near Dyett High School, which will have food, activities and entertainment for all ages and giveaways for student participants. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highlights from the event will be broadcast the following weekend on ABC 7 Chicago.

For more information, visit www.budbillikenparade.org.
