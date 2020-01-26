chicago proud

23rd Annual Aon Step Up For Kids benefits Lurie Children's Hospital

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On January 26, 2020, Chicagoans gathered to climb the stairs of the Aon Center for the 23rd annual Aon Step Up for Kids, presented by KPMG. All proceeds will benefit K.I.D.S.S. for Kids' $4 million commitment to Lurie Children's Department of Family Services Department, focusing on the mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of patients and their families.

Participants climbed either a half or a full climb of the 80-story building to raise funds for Lurie Children's Hospital.

Joanna Riester from Lurie Children's Hospital and Rob Feldgreber from K.I.D.S.S joined ABC7 to talk about the annual event.

To learn more about participating in the Aon Step Up For Kids, click here.
