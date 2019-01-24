3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

From a class on financial management to an informational summer camp session, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Meet Up. "FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ESSENTIALS"
This financial management information session is being hosted by ZWintrust Bank and Youth for a Better Future, a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn how to get more money back during tax season and how to file for general income tax as well as small businesses.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Wintrust Bank - Old Town, 100 W. North Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
"Pay It No Mind" with ResonaTe
Honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with the Lakeside Pride Chamber Ensemble. There will be music performed by ResonaTe, a Chicago-based transgender choir.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 3-5 p.m.
Where: May Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Admission: Free (Donation); $10 (Standard)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Kupugani Fest 2019! (Camper Reunion and Open House)
This is an informational session about the annual Kupugani camp. Learn about the upcoming summer activities or reunite with other former campers, if you've already attended. Sing songs and participate in other activities with campers and counselors.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Daystar Center, Art Room., 1550 S. State St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register