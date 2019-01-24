3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Meet Up. "FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ESSENTIALS"

"Pay It No Mind" with ResonaTe

Kupugani Fest 2019! (Camper Reunion and Open House)

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a class on financial management to an informational summer camp session, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.---This financial management information session is being hosted by ZWintrust Bank and Youth for a Better Future, a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn how to get more money back during tax season and how to file for general income tax as well as small businesses.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-noonWintrust Bank - Old Town, 100 W. North Ave.FreeHonor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with the Lakeside Pride Chamber Ensemble. There will be music performed by ResonaTe, a Chicago-based transgender choir.Saturday, Jan. 26, 3-5 p.m.May Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.Free (Donation); $10 (Standard)This is an informational session about the annual Kupugani camp. Learn about the upcoming summer activities or reunite with other former campers, if you've already attended. Sing songs and participate in other activities with campers and counselors.Saturday, Jan. 26, 4-6 p.m.Daystar Center, Art Room., 1550 S. State St.Free