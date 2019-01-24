COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Lance Anderson/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a class on financial management to an informational summer camp session, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.
---

Meet Up. "FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ESSENTIALS"





This financial management information session is being hosted by ZWintrust Bank and Youth for a Better Future, a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn how to get more money back during tax season and how to file for general income tax as well as small businesses.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Wintrust Bank - Old Town, 100 W. North Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

"Pay It No Mind" with ResonaTe





Honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with the Lakeside Pride Chamber Ensemble. There will be music performed by ResonaTe, a Chicago-based transgender choir.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 3-5 p.m.
Where: May Chapel at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Admission: Free (Donation); $10 (Standard)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kupugani Fest 2019! (Camper Reunion and Open House)





This is an informational session about the annual Kupugani camp. Learn about the upcoming summer activities or reunite with other former campers, if you've already attended. Sing songs and participate in other activities with campers and counselors.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Daystar Center, Art Room., 1550 S. State St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
