3 cool community and culture events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

The Area

Hyde Park Handmade at The Promontory

Under Construction: Reimagining the Criminal Justice System

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a documentary viewing to a discussion on the criminal justice system, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.---This is a showing and a review of. The documentary is about displacement in Englewood, where over 400 African American families were driven out by a multi billion dollar railroad corporation in the south of Chicago.Saturday, Dec. 15, 12:30-3 p.m.Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.FreeThis is a bazaar that will feature hand-crafted products, including jewelry, shoes, clothes, candles, home goods, cookies and more. There will be brunch and cocktails served.Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.FreeAttend this conversation about the current criminal justice system. Bright Star Community Outreach will hold this community discussion on how to fix the system and those who are negatively affected by its alleged disproportionate punishments.Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-4:30 p.m.4021 S State St.Free