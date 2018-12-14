3 cool community and culture events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

The Promontory. | Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a documentary viewing to a discussion on the criminal justice system, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.
---

The Area





This is a showing and a review of The Area. The documentary is about displacement in Englewood, where over 400 African American families were driven out by a multi billion dollar railroad corporation in the south of Chicago.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hyde Park Handmade at The Promontory





This is a bazaar that will feature hand-crafted products, including jewelry, shoes, clothes, candles, home goods, cookies and more. There will be brunch and cocktails served.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Under Construction: Reimagining the Criminal Justice System





Attend this conversation about the current criminal justice system. Bright Star Community Outreach will hold this community discussion on how to fix the system and those who are negatively affected by its alleged disproportionate punishments.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: 4021 S State St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
