3 cool community and culture events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

From a documentary viewing to a discussion on the criminal justice system, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
The Area
This is a showing and a review of The Area. The documentary is about displacement in Englewood, where over 400 African American families were driven out by a multi billion dollar railroad corporation in the south of Chicago.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hyde Park Handmade at The Promontory
This is a bazaar that will feature hand-crafted products, including jewelry, shoes, clothes, candles, home goods, cookies and more. There will be brunch and cocktails served.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Under Construction: Reimagining the Criminal Justice System
Attend this conversation about the current criminal justice system. Bright Star Community Outreach will hold this community discussion on how to fix the system and those who are negatively affected by its alleged disproportionate punishments.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: 4021 S State St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets