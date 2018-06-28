COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 fun charity events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: James Barker/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this weekend?

From practicing yoga in support of wounded veterans to drinking beer in support of adoptable pups, there's plenty to do when it comes to furthering good causes in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy





Kick off your weekend with Hair of the Dog Brunch with BarkHappy this Saturday morning at The Diag. There will be free "pupcakes," treats and ice cream for local dogs, a doggy treat balancing contest, free giveaways, raffle prizes and much more. Donations and a portion of the proceeds will go toward a local animal rescue.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-noon
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free yoga session with wounded warriors





Join local wounded warriors and their families for a free yoga session in Millennium Park this Saturday morning.

The event aims to raise awareness of the mental health challenges the nation's service men and women face, and educate the community on the many ways veterans can heal in mind, body and spirit. Participating yogis are encouraged to stick around after the flow to mingle over lunch with their peers and organizations working to support local veterans. In conjunction with this event, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project can be submitted online here.

When: Saturday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doggie Day at Lagunitas





Calling all hop-obsessed dog lovers: This Sunday is Doggie Day at Lagunitas Brewing Company. While your canines are still not allowed indoors, there will be a pop-up doggie park in the parking lot full of music, tamales and, of course, Lagunitas beer. All proceeds from the gathering will be donated to One Tail At A Time.

When: Sunday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineChicago
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News