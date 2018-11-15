3 fun community and culture events in Chicago this weekend

From a documentary screening to a holiday bazaar, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.
Documentary Screening and Discussion: 'Keep Talking'
"Keep Talking" follows four Alaska Native women fighting to save Kodiak Alutiiq, an endangered language now spoken by less than 40 remaining fluent native elders. This event is part of the WTTW Community Cinema series and includes a discussion following the screening.
When: Saturday, November 17, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.
Admission: Free
Author Mark Sarvas in conversation with WBEZ's Alexandra Salomon
Bring your curiosity to a discussion between Mark Sarvas, author of the new novel "Memento Park" and Alexandra Salomon, editor of WBEZ's Curious City at Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership.
Set in LA, New York and Budapest, "Memento Park" follows a man's journey to recover a valuable painting looted from his family during World War II. Copies of the novel will be available for purchase.
When: Sunday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, 610 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: $5
Hyde Park Handmade at The Promontory
Do brunch, cocktails and holiday shopping -- all under Promontory's roof.
On the second floor, the handmade bazaar will feature jewelry, clothing, home goods, teas, jams and sweets all made by local artisans. Then head downstairs for brunch and beverages. All ages are welcome and no admission fee is required.
When: Sunday, November 18, 12 p.m.- Monday, November 19 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: Free
