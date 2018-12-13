3 top charity events in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

Hashtag Lunchbag Toy Drive

Sip! Snack! Support! Toy Drive

Looking to give to a cause this weekend?From a toy drive to a pub crawl helping local causes, there's plenty to do when it comes to charitable events in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.---Join this community event and help collect and wrap 1,000 gifts for children in homeless shelters. According to the listing, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give."Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.Free with RSVP (suggested $10 donation)12 Bars of Charity12 Bars of Charity is a bar crawl and friendly competition among the area's most popular charities. Sign up for the team that is supporting your charity or the cause that appeals to you the most.Entry fee includes a sweatshirt, shuttle rides between the bars and a $10 donation to the charity of your choice. Participating bars include WestEnd Bar, Federales, MAD Social, Green Street Local and more.Saturday, December 15, 2-6 p.m.West Loop Chicago$25-$35.36. More ticket options available.Provide holiday toys for children in need at this toy drive sponsored by Target, Walmart and Forward Thinking Mentoring. Organizers aim to collect toys for up to 100 youths served by aSafe Haven Foundation. Beverages and light snacks will be offered.Sunday, December 16, 5-9 p.m.Truth Italian Restaurant, 56 E. Pershing Road.Free with a toy donation