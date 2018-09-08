33rd Annual Hunger Walk steps off Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's Chicago's largest annual anti-hunger rally, raising money and awareness to end hunger.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository's 33rd annual Hunger Walk is Saturday, with tens of thousands of people estimated to pack the lakefront. The Hunger Walk is a two mile walk in Jackson Park.
This walk helps support 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs helping feed the hungry every day in the Chicago area. Funds raised can help these agencies operate for an entire year.
Registration is closed, but you can always make a donation online and every single dollar counts.
Last year, the Food Depository distributed nearly 70 million pounds of food, 38% of which was fresh produce.
Every day they distribute food for hundreds of thousands of meals.
This walk is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, visit chicagosfoodbank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.