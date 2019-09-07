Thousands come together to fight hunger at the 34th Annual Hunger Walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people came together this weekend for one mission: to end hunger.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository's 34th Annual Hunger Walk stepped off Saturday in the historic Jackson Park.
The Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for the Food Depository's network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs in Chicago and throughout Cook County. Simply put, this event is critical to the operation of those partner agencies and the health of their communities.
To learn how you can get involved with The Greater Chicago Food Depository Click Here.
