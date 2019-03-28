4 community and culture events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

Through the Lens

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a self-portrait and storytelling workshop to an evening of African poetry and dance, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Chicago. Read on for a rundown.---If you're interested in black culture and the arts, this event is for you. Join this Friday's "Through the Lens" with artist Tonika Johnson, who will lead a discussion about using photography to reclaim stories of black women's lives. Childcare will be provided to participants. Be sure to bring an object with personal meaning.Friday, March 29, 6-8 p.m.Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.FreeBoard game enthusiasts: head to Kells Park this Friday for a fun game night. Whether you're a master or rookie at Jenga, Uno, Monopoly or Bingo, have fun showing off your skill and making new connections. Cash prizes will be awarded.Friday, March 29, 6-9 p.m.Kells Park, 3154 W. Chicago Ave.FreeCalling all professionals, entrepreneurs, NPOs, creatives and the social justice minded! Come together this Saturday for the UniteChicagoSocial at The VIG Chicago. Get to know a dozen or more participating collaborators, including CrossFit Impact, Cobblestone Reality and "The Profits Over Wages" podcast.Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.The VIG Chicago, 1527 N. Wells St.Free (UniteChicago Supporter - FREE); $10 (Early Bird); $15 (General Admission)Finally, if you're interested in African storytelling, poetry and dance, this Sunday head to Dorchester Art + Housing Collaborative. Curated by Ayesha Jaco, "For Love of Family," is a choreographed dance that documents the artist's late grandmother and her journey from the Mississippi Delta to Chicago's West Side.Sunday, March 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Dorchester Art + Housing Collaborative | Rebuild Foundation, 1456 E. 70th St.Free---