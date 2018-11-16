4 festive charity events in Chicago this weekend

Marri Rock the Mile

Looking to support a good cause this weekend?From a charity music festival to a care package drive, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Kick off the holiday season at the Magnificent Mile Lights Fest. The annual holiday celebration brings Marri Rock the Mile back to the lobby of the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Attendees will enjoy holiday culinary treats, crafted beverages, raffle items and music throughout two floors of a "marri" holiday extravaganza.Tickets include all-you-can-eat-and-drink access, and all proceeds benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Children's Miracle Network.Friday, November 16, 5-8 p.m.Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, 540 N. Michigan Ave.$25The Chicago Pediatric Cancer Research Board holds its first-ever Rock for Remoc Concert, benefitting the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Hosted by The Cubby Bear in Wrigleyville, Rock for Remoc will feature original bands Gorilla Social and Bodega, along with The Bread Machine, a '90s-early '00s cover band.Friday, November 16, 7-11 p.m.The Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison$50Hashtag Lunchbag at The Promontory invites the community one Saturday a month to help feed the city's homeless. With a suggested donation of $10, all ages are welcome to aid in providing 1,000 lunches to Chicago's homeless community.Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WFree entry; $10 suggested donationStreet Samaritans will be out gathering donations, assembling care packages and distributing living essentials to the homeless community for its Outreach and Care Package Drive. Those wishing to participate need only register and will receive warm pizza courtesy of Paisan's Pizza.The group is looking to collect shoes, coats, jackets and socks along with non-perishable food items. As always, if volunteering is not possible, donations are more than welcome.Sunday, November 18, 1-5 p.m.TechNexus, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, #1200, Lyric Opera House BuildingFree