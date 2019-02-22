COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 intriguing charity events in Chicago this weekend

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to give back this weekend?

From Hashtag Lunchbag, an organization helping the homeless, to an all-day expo for volunteers, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hashtag Lunchbag at The Promontory





Help feed the homeless with the nonprofit Hashtag Lunchbag's monthly event this Saturday at The Promontory. You'll be able to join forces with other volunteers to make and distribute 1,000 lunches for Chicago's homeless community. Find out more about Hashtag Lunchbag.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Feb. 24, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: Free (Free w/ RSVP); $10 (Suggested $10 Donation)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

To MLK With Love at Room 2





"Anybody can be great...because anybody can serve," Dr. Martin Luther King famously said. With that spirit, get ready to dance, mix and mingle for a good cause at "To MLK With Love" Mixer this Saturday. DJs Yolanda and Fathom will supply party vibes with Latin, house, hip hop beats and more all night. Proceeds will benefit a local charity.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Room 2, 738 N. Clark.
Admission: $10 (Advance Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga & Beer Charity Flow Benefiting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation





If you think yoga and beer go well together, this Sunday's Yoga & Beer Charity Flow is for you. Join this hour-long vinyasa class at The Mousetrap and sample one of the brewery's seven drafts on tap. Proceeds benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 9:45-11 a.m.
Where: Off Color Brewing Taproom The Mousetrap, 1460 N. Kingsbury St..
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Chicago Volunteer Expo





if community service is your thing, this Sunday's Chicago Volunteer Expo is the place to be. Whether you're passionate about the environment or the arts, step inside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and find your match among more than 100 nonprofits. Donate a canned good or create cards to uplift children's spirits.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
