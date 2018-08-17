This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Dan Gibbons, is a veteran who created a culinary training program to help unemployed vets achieve a successful career while fulfilling their passion for cooking.
Dan is the Executive Director at Café Liberty, where he created an 11 week program to assist veterans looking to enter the culinary field. Café Liberty professionally trains participants for a lifetime career in the food service industry and/or serve as a bridge to an advanced culinary institution at no cost to the veteran.
Visit Café Liberty's website to learn more.
community-events Windy City LIVE veterans cooking unemployment
