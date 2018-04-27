4 Star Chicagoan: Nadia's Howse of Hope

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Nadia Howse, was diagnosed with Kawasaki's Disease at the age of 3. When she was in the hospital, her mom made sure she had books, computer gadgets and other tools to help with her education. When she got older, Nadia's own experience inspired her to help other kids who are in the hospital for extended periods of time to make sure they don't fall behind in their education.
Her non-profit, Nadia's Howse of Hope, seeks to provide children of all ages with educational supplies during extended hospital stays.
These items can include anything from stuffed animals and games to books and movies to notebooks and school supplies.
For more on Nadia's Howse of Hope, visit: nadiashowseofhope.org/
