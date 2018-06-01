COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 Star Chicagoan: Raydell Lacey

Rydell Lacey is the founder of "Not Before My Parents," which seeks to help Chicago youth avoid gun violence. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is Raydell Lacey, founder of "Not Before my Parents." The organization helps Chicagoans affected by gun violence with the founding principle was that "no parent should have to bury their child."

Raydell's daughter, Elonda, was killed at 21, and her grandson, Erick Jr., was shot and killed when he was just 19. Their deaths inspired Raydell to create her organization.

One of the programs, "Chess Moves Against Violence," offers free chess lessons to Chicago kids. The kids in the chess club play against everyone from parents to volunteers to Chicago police officers.

More info on Not Before my Parents: https://www.notbeforemyparents.com/
