CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) is hosting its 46th Annual Fiesta del Sol this July. The funds from the festival serve as PNCC's primary fundraiser for its annual scholarship program as well as the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.
Fiesta del Sol brings live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits and workshops, performing arts, carnival rides, and free health and housing resources. Fiesta del Sol is offering a College Day workshop event on Friday, July 27th from 8:30am-12pm and an Expungement and Immigration Resources Event on Saturday from 9am-1pm, July 28th at Benito Juarez Community Academy.
PNCC will kick-off Fiesta del Sol celebrations on Thursday, July 19th at its Opening Reception and Scholarship Award Ceremony, taking place at Benito Juarez Community Academy. The Fiesta del Sol Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship Program has celebrated over 20 years of awarding scholarships to students from the Southwest side of the city and beyond. As a result of Guadalupe A. Reyes' dedication and commitment to people in need, the scholarship program has been named in her honor. The scholarship program offers an opportunity for students to get $1,500 for their college expenses. Additionally, the Scholarship Program strives to give students an opportunity to exercise leadership skills, learn how to build relationship and engage in teamwork. Fiesta del Sol has given over $700,000 in scholarships to over 500 students.
What: 46th Annual Fiesta del Sol
When: July 26 -29, 2018
Thursday: 5pm-10pm
Friday and Saturday: 11am-11pm
Sunday: 11am-10pm
Where: 1400 W. Cermak (Between Morgan St. and Ashland Ave.)
Admission: FREE
ABC 7 will continue its support of the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council by once again participating in a summer favorite, Fiesta del Sol. ABC 7 Chicago is the media sponsor of this four-day festival for the fifth consecutive year. ABC 7 Chicago Eyewitness News members Stacey Baca, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Burton, Michelle Gallardo, John Garcia, Leah Hope, Judy Hsu, Karen Jordan, Dionne Miller, Larry Mowry and Val Warner will again be part of the fiesta, Saturday, July 28 (12:30-6 PM) and Sunday, July 29 (12:30 pm-5 pm.)
The ABC 7 Eyewitness News team will be meeting and greeting fans under the ABC 7 tent at the corner of Cermak Road and Racine. Festival goers stopping by will have the chance to take photos with on-air anchors and reporters, check out the ABC 7 storm tracker truck and take photos behind the wheel, and receive some fun ABC 7 giveaways. Below is the appearance schedule for the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team and Windy City LIVE host Val Warner.
Saturday, July 28
Stacey Baca and Michelle Gallardo, 12:30-2 pm
Judy Hsu 2-3:30 pm
John Garcia 3:30-5 PM
Cheryl Burton, Leah Hope 4:30-6 pm
Sunday, July 29
Terrell Brown, Dionne Miller 12:30 PM-2 pm
Karen Jordan 2-3:30 PM
Larry Mowry, Val Warner 3:30-5 pm
This four-day family event draws over 1 million visitors and is free to the public. Billed as the largest Latino festival in the Midwest, Fiesta del Sol is brimming with live entertainment, local art, a variety of delicious food, carnival rides, a children's area, soccer games and educational resources for parents and youth. This festival is free and organized by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, a non-profit organization celebrating 64 years of service to the community. Fiesta del Sol is the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council's primary fundraiser, through sponsorships, for its scholarship program as well as the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.
John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago said, "It's exciting to be partnering with the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council for the 5th consecutive year. Being a part of Fiesta del Sol gives us at ABC 7 a real chance to connect with our viewers and meet the people who make Pilsen such an important Chicago neighborhood."
According to Manuel J. Medina, Board President, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, "This year, we are very excited to celebrate Fiesta del Sol's (FDS) 46th year. Our continued focus on celebrating all that Pilsen brings to the region, is what makes Fiesta del Sol a hallmark event that will once again attract over 1,300,000 visitors over the festival's four-day celebration."
About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)
Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) is a nonprofit organization established in 1954.The mission of PNCC is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Transportation is available via CTA Pink Line, 18th and Ashland Ave, and Buses: #21 Cermak #60 Blue Island. To learn more, visit www.fiestadelsol.org or www.pilsenneighbors.org or call us at (312) 666-2663.