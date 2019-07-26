47th Annual Fiesta Del Sol

ABC 7 will continue its support of the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council by once again participating in a summer favorite, Fiesta del Sol. ABC 7 Chicago is the media sponsor of this four-day festival for the sixth consecutive year. ABC 7 Chicago Eyewitness News members Stacey Baca, Ravi Baichwal, Michelle Gallardo, John Garcia, Karen Jordan, Jesse Kirsch, Jason Knowles, Dionne Miller, Larry Mowry, Mark Rivera, Jim Rose, Roz Varon and ABC 7 Windy City LIVE's Val Warner will join in the festivities.The ABC 7 Eyewitness News team will be meeting and greeting fans under the ABC 7 tent at the corner of Cermak Road and Racine. Festival goers stopping by will have the chance to take photos with on-air anchors and reporters, check out the ABC 7 storm tracker truck and take photos behind the wheel, and receive some fun ABC 7 giveaways. Below is the appearance schedule for the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team and Windy City LIVE host Val Warner.12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Larry Mowry/Stacey Baca1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Jim Rose/Michelle Gallardo2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Dionne Miller3 p.m.-4 p.m.: John Garcia12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Mark Rivera/Jason Knowles1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Roz Varon2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Ravi Baichwal/Karen Jordan3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Val WarnerThis four-day family event draws over 1 million visitors and is free to the public. Billed as the largest Latino festival in the Midwest, Fiesta del Sol is brimming with live entertainment, local art, a variety of delicious food, carnival rides, a children's area, soccer games and educational resources for parents and youth. This festival is free and organized by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, a non-profit organization celebrating 65 years of service to the community. Fiesta del Sol is the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council's primary fundraiser, through sponsorships, for its scholarship program as well as the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago said, "We're proud to be partnering with the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council for the 6th consecutive year. Our participation in Fiesta del Sol gives us a great way to meet and greet our viewers in the great neighborhood of Pilsen."According to Manuel J. Medina, Board President, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, "This year, we are very excited to celebrate Fiesta del Sol's (FDS) 47th year. Our continued focus on celebrating all that Pilsen brings to the region, is what makes Fiesta del Sol a hallmark event that will once again attract over 1,300,000 visitors over the festival's four-day celebration."