5K celebrates completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Project

A 5K was held to celebrate the completion of the Lakefront Trail Separation Project.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A celebration took place Saturday morning at Museum Campus to mark the completion of the Lakefront Trail Separation Project.

Cyclists and pedestrians now have separate lanes on all 18 miles of the path.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel hit the trail Saturday as part of a 5K held to inaugurate the paths.

The Lakefront Trail runs from Ardmore Avenue on the north to 71st Street on the south. The project is a key component of Mayor Emanuel's plan to invest in the Lakefront, the Chicago River, natural areas and recreational opportunities in neighborhoods across the city.

The Chicago Park District partnered with Citadel to pay for the expansion.

The Lakefront Trail system is already one of the busiest in the U.S., and city leaders said they hope this project pulls in even more people.
