COMMUNITY & EVENTS

5th annual Piyesta Pinoy celebrates Philippine culture

EMBED </>More Videos

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. (WLS)

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. The all day event hosted by the Philippine American Cultural Foundation.

Representatives stopped by ABC7 to talk about the food that the will be at the festival.
5th Annual Philippine Fest (Piyesta Pinoy)
Date: June 9, 2018
Hours: 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.. Food, music and cultural activities
Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free Admission
Link: http://piyestapinoy.org

Lettuce Wrap - Appetizer
Ingredients:
Sweet potato
Green beans
Carrots
Cabbage

Garlic
Shrimp
Fish sauce

Pancit- Rice Noodle
Ingredients:
Rice Noodles
Carrots
Cabbage
Onion
Garlic

Pepper
Lime
Soy sauce

Pork Belly Lechon
Ingredients:
Pork Belly
Green Onion
Salt
Pepper
Marinade
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalFilipino foodfood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News