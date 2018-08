5th annual Piyesta Pinoy celebrates Philippine culture

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. The all day event hosted by the Philippine American Cultural Foundation.Representatives stopped by ABC7 to talk about the food that the will be at the festival.Date: June 9, 2018Hours: 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.. Food, music and cultural activitiesBolingbrook Performing Arts Center 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook, ILAdmission/ Ticket Prices: Free AdmissionLink: http://piyestapinoy.org Sweet potatoGreen beansCarrotsCabbageGarlicShrimpFish sauceRice NoodlesCarrotsCabbageOnionGarlicPepperLimeSoy saucePork BellyGreen OnionSaltPepperMarinade