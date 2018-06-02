5th annual Piyesta Pinoy celebrates Philippine culture

Piyesta Pinoy festival is back for a fifth year to celebrate Philippine culture. The all day event hosted by the Philippine American Cultural Foundation.
Representatives stopped by ABC7 to talk about the food that the will be at the festival.
5th Annual Philippine Fest (Piyesta Pinoy)
Date: June 9, 2018
Hours: 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.. Food, music and cultural activities
Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free Admission
Link: http://piyestapinoy.org
Lettuce Wrap - Appetizer
Ingredients:
Sweet potato
Green beans
Carrots
Cabbage
Garlic
Shrimp
Fish sauce
Pancit- Rice Noodle
Ingredients:
Rice Noodles
Carrots
Cabbage
Onion
Garlic
Pepper
Lime
Soy sauce
Pork Belly Lechon
Ingredients:
Pork Belly
Green Onion
Salt
Pepper
Marinade
