5th Annual Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- iHeartMedia Chicago announced today that six of its stations are teaming up to hold the fifth annual Sista Strut Pink Celebration, presented by Your Local Ford Dealers, on Saturday, October 9.The stations include: 107.5 WGCI, Chicago's No. 1 Radio Station for Hip-Hop & R&B; V103, Today's R&B and Throwbacks Radio Station; Inspiration 1390, Music Of Power & Praise Radio Station; 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago's #1 Hit Music Station; 93.9 LITE FM, Chicago's Relaxing Favorites; and Rock 95 FIVE, Chicago's Rock Station. The 3k breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization."I am so thankful that iHeartMedia Chicago's stations can champion this important cause," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. "Our brands are the foundation of the Chicagoland community and provide a tremendous outlet to create awareness and encourage to support finding a cure for breast cancer."The 3k breast cancer walk will be hosted by 107.5 WGCI Morning Show Co-Host Kendra G, V103 Midday Host Bioncé Foxx, Inspiration 1390 Morning Show Host Sonya Blakey and ABC7 Chicago Reporter/Anchor Samantha Chatman. ABC7 Chicago is the exclusive TV partner for Sista Strut. The walk will kick off with family entertainment and local vendors.Sista Strut will take place Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 1250 West 119th Street on the Southside of Chicago. Listeners can "strut" for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to the Sisters NetworkChicago, Inc. iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Chicago market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.