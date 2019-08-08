Community & Events

60,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago Ducky Derby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 14th Annual Rubber Ducky Race took place Thursday on the Chicago riverfront!

63,000 of the yellow birds will be tossed into the water. They're all available for "adoption" to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The celebration started in Pioneer Court at 10 a.m. with family entertainment then floated over to the Wabash Bridge at 1 p.m. for the "rubber duck splashdown" where they raced to the finish line!

The grand prize is a new 2019 Chevy Equinox and other prizes include $2,500, an all-inclusive Apple Vacation, Magnificent Mile weekend getaway package and Chicagoland Speedway tickets.

2018 Chicago Ducky Race Timelapse
Top viewing locations for the ducky drop include AMA Plaza, State Street Bridge or the Vietnam Memorial Park and Riverwalk. The Hemispheres, a soul and R&B band will entertain the crowd from the AMA Plaza at the time of the duck drop.

For more information and to adopt a duck for $5, visit www.chicagoduckyderby.com.
