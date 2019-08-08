60,000+ rubber ducks to race in Chicago Ducky Derby Thursday

Sixty three thousand of the yellow birds will be tossed into the water. They're all available for "adoption" to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
The celebration starts in Pioneer Court at 10 a.m. with family entertainment. Then get to the Wabash Bridge at 1 p.m. to watch the "rubber duck splashdown" and see them race to the finish line!
The grand prize is a new 2019 Chevy Equinox and other prizes include $2,500, an all-inclusive Apple Vacation, Magnificent Mile weekend getaway package and Chicagoland Speedway tickets.
2018 Chicago Ducky Race Timelapse
Top viewing locations for the ducky drop include AMA Plaza, State Street Bridge or the Vietnam Memorial Park and Riverwalk. The Hemispheres, a soul and R&B band will entertain the crowd from the AMA Plaza at the time of the duck drop.
For more information and to adopt a duck for $5, visit www.chicagoduckyderby.com.