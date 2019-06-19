60,000+ rubber ducks to splash into river at Chicago Ducky Derby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 14th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby will take off down the Chicago River from the Wabash Bridge on August 8.
The Derby benefits Special Olympics Illinois, and aims to sell 65,000 rubber ducks this year. Last year's event sold out with 60,000 ducks adopted and raised more than $425,000.
Ducks are available for adoption for $5 until 12:30 p.m. online or at 400 N. Michigan Avenue on race day.
A family festival featuring entertainment, prizes and the Ducky Derby mascot Splash will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wrigley Building. Ducks will be dropped into the river at 1 p.m.
The grand prize is a brand new 2019 Chevy Equinox courtesy of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other prizes include a $2,500 cash prize, an all-inclusive Apple Vacation, a Chicago weekend getaway, and Chicagoland Speedway tickets.
Top viewing locations for the ducky drop include AMA Plaza, State Street Bridge or the Vietnam Memorial Park and Riverwalk. The Hemispheres, a soul and R&B band will entertain the crowd from the AMA Plaza at the time of the duck drop.
For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, click here.
