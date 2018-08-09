COMMUNITY & EVENTS

60,000 rubber ducks to float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 13th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby will take off down the Chicago River from the Wabash Bridge Thursday.

The Derby benefits Special Olympics Illinois and raised $400,000 with 58,000 ducks in 2017. Ducks are available for adoption for $5 until 12:30 p.m. online or at 400 N. Michigan Avenue.

A Family Festival featuring Special Olympics athletes will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wrigley Building. Ducks will be dropped into the river at 1 p.m.

The grand prize winner will claim a 2018 Chevy Equinox from the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other winners could take home an Apple Vacation, Chicagoland Speedway tickets, or a $2,500 cash prize.

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, click here.
