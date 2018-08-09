COMMUNITY & EVENTS

60,000 rubber ducks float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby

EMBED </>More Videos

The 13th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby took off down the Chicago River from the Wabash Bridge Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 13th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby will take off down the Chicago River from the Wabash Bridge Thursday.

The Derby benefits Special Olympics Illinois and raised $400,000 with 58,000 ducks in 2017. Ducks were available for adoption for $5 until 12:30 p.m. online or at 400 N. Michigan Avenue.

A Family Festival featuring Special Olympics athletes will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wrigley Building. Ducks were dropped into the river at 1 p.m.

Watch a timelapse of the Chicago Ducky Derby:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch a timelapse of the Chicago Ducky Derby.



The grand prize winner claimed a 2018 Chevy Equinox from the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other winners took home an Apple Vacation, Chicagoland Speedway tickets, or a $2,500 cash prize.

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsduckspecial olympicsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
United States Hispanic Leadership Institute holds conference
Bright Star Community Outreach holds annual gala
Volunteers mow lawns, pick up trash for South Side seniors
ABC7 News at 10 talent are featured guests at Publicity Club luncheon
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
College basketball coach charged in punch that killed tourist after Uber mixup
Man accused of eating parts of dead ex-girlfriend deemed fit to stand trial
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
Armed robbers strike 4 times overnight in Lake View, Lincoln Park
Mom sounds alarm after son born with birth defects from Zika virus
Woman tells officer she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Show More
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Woman suing iconic hotel Fresno building owners after she got hurt while trespassing
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
2 teens critically wounded in Chatham shooting
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News