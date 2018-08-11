89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade to step off in Bronzeville at 10 a.m.

The 89th annual Bud Billiken Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year.The first Bud Billiken Parade was held August 11, 1929 as a symbol of pride, happiness, hope and unity in Chicago. It has grown to be the largest African American parade in the United States.The event features marching bands, drill and dance teams, cheer and tumbling groups and more. It is sponsored by the Chicago Defender Charities.The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard in Bronzeville and continues south to 51st Street and into Washington Park.The route ends at Garfield Boulevard and Ellsworth Drive.Spectators are encouraged to use public transportation to get to the parade. CTA will provide extra bus and train services to the area.