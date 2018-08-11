COMMUNITY & EVENTS

89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade to step off in Bronzeville at 10 a.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

The 89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade will step off in Bronzeville Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 89th annual Bud Billiken Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year.

The first Bud Billiken Parade was held August 11, 1929 as a symbol of pride, happiness, hope and unity in Chicago. It has grown to be the largest African American parade in the United States.

The event features marching bands, drill and dance teams, cheer and tumbling groups and more. It is sponsored by the Chicago Defender Charities.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard in Bronzeville and continues south to 51st Street and into Washington Park.

The route ends at Garfield Boulevard and Ellsworth Drive.

Spectators are encouraged to use public transportation to get to the parade. CTA will provide extra bus and train services to the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbud billikenparadeChicagoBronzevilleWashington Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
Mother 'beyond disgusted' by free movie night at cemetery where son is buried
Bud Billiken Parade to step off Saturday
Air and Water Show Week
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
19 shot, 2 fatally, Friday in city gun violence
7 rescued from capsized boat on South Side
CTA bus driver robbed at gunpoint
Crews battle growing wildfire near homes in California
Illinois woman celebrates 110th birthday
AccuWeather: Highs in the upper 80s with a strong lake breeze on Saturday
Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers
Show More
Chicago Wolves to celebrate 25th anniversary
Dance instructor charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens, making recording
Armed men rob at least 10 people in 1 hour on North Side
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
More News