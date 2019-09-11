9/11 Memorial: Chicago area ceremonies mark somber anniversary

Ceremonies in the Chicago area and around the country Wednesday marked 18 years since the attacks on 9/11.
In Evanston, the bell tolled to remember those who died on 9/11 and in the years that followed.
"I always get emotional at the ceremony it just brings you back to where you were at that time, and everything you were feeling, the state of disbelief you were in watching what was happening and knowing so many people lost their lives," said Evanston resident Nancy Klaiber.
Then the survivors, like Mark Shore who made his way down a stairwell to the mezzanine above the lobby of Tower Two as the second plane hit.
"When we got there, the ceiling was collapsing," Shore said. "There was an explosion in the elevator shaft. We were basically stuck in the stairwell for a few minutes."
Shore, an Evanston native, got out alive not long before the towers fell. Eventually, he moved back to Chicago in 2009 and became an adjunct professor of finance at DePaul. His experience is now part of who he is.
"I would say that this is our generation's version of Pearl Harbor, but instead of being a military installation that was attacked, it was civilians," Shore said.
It's a day to pay tribute as students at Matthias School in Chicago's Lincoln Square community not old enough to remember 9/11, asked first responders to line the walkway as they entered the school.
It's also a day to take a moment to be silent and reflect. The Chicago Fire Department along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot honored those who paid the ultimate price to save lives on one of the worst days in American history that will never be forgotten.
"We have an obligation not only to remember but to also serve as first responders in that very same way," said Evanston Fire Chief Brian Scott.
Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said many first responders from 9/11 "are still suffering and still need our help."
"With extremism on the rise at home and abroad, we must remain vigilant and continue to work to build a better world in which people of all beliefs and backgrounds can live in peace," Schakowsky said.
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.
CHICAGO AREA 9/11 TRIBUTES
Morning Tributes|
Chicago Fire Department ceremony
Moment of silence at 7:46 a.m.
Michigan City, Ind.
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Elston YMCA (1202 Spring Street, Michigan City, Ind.)
City of Evanston
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Firemen's Park (Simpson & Maple Ave)
Evanston police and fire hold their ceremony that includes honor guards, posting of colors, comments from Illinois State Sen Laura Fine, State Reps Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz & Robyn Gabel, Mayor Steve Hagerty. Also hear from 9/11 survivor from the South Tower Mark Shore.
City Of St. Charles Ceremony
Public ceremony at 7:30 a.m (Fire Department Memorial Monument 2 E Main St)
City Of Aurora Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:30 a.m. (Central Fire Station 75 N Broadway)
City officials and police and fire, Aurora resident Shaila Zerin-Anwar is the main speaker for the program. She was in World Trade Center 1 on the morning of the attack.
Village Of Northfield Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:30 a.m (Firerescue Facility 1800 winnetka rd)
Joliet Junior College Ceremony
Public ceremony at 8:45 a.m. (Alumni Bell Tower On Campus 1215 Houbolt Rd in Joliet)
The ceremony will be streamed live on their Facebook page.
City Of Gary, Ind.
Public ceremony at 9:00 a.m. (City Hall 401 Broadway)
City Of Waukegan Ceremony & Healing Fields
9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fireman's Park (2115 Dover Rd) & Haig Paravonian Park (Grand/Sheridan)
The Waukegan Fire Department along with the Waukegan Exchange Club hosts 2 ceremonies today to remember and pay respect to the lives lost 18 years ago.
Afternoon Tributes
Cantigny Park Wtc Beams Dedication
Public ceremony at 4:30 p.m. (Cantigny 1s151 Winfield Rd in Wheaton)
The park will dedicate its newly installed memorial of World Trade Center beams at a heroes of 9/11 dedication ceremony this afternoon
Back Of The Yards Community Ceremony
Public ceremony at 5:00 p.m (49th & Loomis in Chicago)
The community members gather for a candlelight vigil and mass to commemorate fallen first responders.
City Of Naperville Ceremony
Public ceremony at 5:30 p.m.at Cmdr Dan Shanower Memorial (Behind City Hall 400 S Eagle St in Naperville)
Town Of Schererville
Public ceremony at 7:00 p.m at the 9/11 Memorial (25 E Joliet St).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.