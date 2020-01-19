Community & Events

9th annual Lincoln Square Winter Brew fest to feature dozens of local breweries, cideries

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the ninth year, local craft breweries and cideries will come together under one roof on January 25 for this annual winter treat!

Winter Brew takes place in the 5th floor ballroom and 6th floor skyline lounge at DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, 4740 N. Western Avenue.

Attendees can choose from the Afternoon Session, 1-4:30 p.m., or the Evening Session, 6:30-10 p.m.

Specialty cocktails will also be available from Ravenswood's KOVAL distillery.

Food will be provided by Fountainhead.

Carly Katz from Bottles & Cans joined ABC7 to talk about what people can expect from this year's event.

To learn more, visit www.lincolnsquare.org.

Name of event: Winter Brew

Date: January 25th, 2020

Hours: 1:00 PM - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Address: Dank Haus German Cultural Center at 4740 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15.00
