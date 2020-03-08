Community & Events

'A Pint for Kim' memorial blood drive honors Naperville woman, aims to help others

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The friends and family of a Naperville woman battling a rare form of cancer will hold a blood drive Sunday in her honor.

Kimberly Sandford was initially diagnosed with appendix cancer, which went into remission and then returned and spread to her bones. She was also treated for thyroid cancer.

After extensive treatments, Sandford's doctors exhausted their options. She spent nearly all of January in the hospital, and received nearly 40 blood and plasma transfusions.

Her family said Sandford wanted to make something positive out of her suffering and help others so they launched a campaign called #apintforkim.

"A Pint for Kim" aims to secure over 100K donations of blood before the end of the year.

Sunday's event is expected to be one of the largest single day blood drive ever held, with over 300 people and climbing coming out to donate.

There is no money being raised, only blood donations.

Kim's family and team of doctors will be on site.

"A Pint for Kim" blood drive|

When: Sunday, March 8
Where: IronGate Motor Showroom, 2228 W Ferry Rd. #101 , Naperville, Ill.
Time: 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Sandford leaves behind two boys, ages 11 and 13 and a loving husband. Her last wish is to help others who are in need of blood transfusions, her family said.

For more information visit, A Pint for Kim's Facebook page.
