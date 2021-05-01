chicago proud

Naperville-area blood drive organizers hope to break record in 2nd annual event: A Pint for Kim

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
A Pint for Kim Blood Drive remembers Naperville woman

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's an effort to help save lives. This year marks the second annual A Pint for Kim Blood Drive.

The event is named for Kim Sandford, a Naperville woman who died after an eight-year battle with cancer. She received more than 40 blood transfusions during her care. Her sisters set up the blood drive to help others who need blood.

The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 at the JA Air Center at Aurora Airport, 43W730 US-30 in Sugar Grove.

There will be food trucks, raffles, live music and free plane rides. No money is being raised, only blood donations.

RELATED: 'A Pint for Kim' memorial blood drive honors Naperville woman, aims to help others
The friends and family of a Naperville woman who passed recently from a rare form of cancer held a blood drive in her honor Sunday.



Organizers say the event will be safe and socially distanced.

Last year's event collected more than 500 pints of blood. The goal is to break a record and collect even more this year.

Participants are encouraged to register for the blood drive ahead of time.
