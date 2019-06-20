A Safe Haven Foundation's 9th Annual 5K RUN! To End Homelessness

(PRESS RELEASE) -- A Safe Haven Foundation is excited to officially announce the sponsors for the 9th Annual 5K RUN! To End Homelessness. Over 40 generous companies have signed up to end homelessness by sponsoring the Run, which will take place Saturday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Chicago's beautiful Montrose Harbor Grove 16, located at 600 W. Montrose Harbor Drive. We appreciate their generous support!
The day includes a competitive or casual opportunity to participate in Chicago's largest 5K Run and Walk along the dazzling Chicago lakefront, and a FUN RUN for kids, 12 and under (free/pre-registration is required). It is a must-do event for the summer! All are welcome: lone runners, whole families or work teams! Get active, have a great time and make a difference in the effort to end homelessness!
Individuals and teams can register through the event webpage: www.RunToEndHomelessness.org. Registration is $40 per participant, with Same Day Registration $50. Registration includes a fabulous swag bag featuring a RUN/Walk T-shirt and other wonderful commemorative items, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors.
After 25 years ofhard work serving Chicago, A Safe Haven Foundation has helped over 100,000 people break the cycle of homelessnessand addiction. All proceeds from the event will exclusively go to help the homeless individuals, youths, single mothers, families and Veterans transform their lives and achieve long-term self-sufficiency. Every year, A Safe Haven assists over 5,000 people in crisis from across Chicagoland, suffering from opioid or substance abuse, domestic violence, unstable employment, and vulnerable housing conditions. Now more than ever, your support is vital to help A Safe Haven Foundation meet their needs, overcome challenges and move them into safe and affordable housing.
All are welcome and encouraged to bring family and friends as we stand/walk/run together in solidarity for our neighbors in need!
Top Media Sponsors:
ABC 7, Hubbard Radio / 101.9 The Mix, NegociosNow, WKKC-FM
Platinum Sponsors:
Chicago Park District, Enova, Riot Fest Foundation
Gold Sponsors:
FGMK, LLC., Uline
Silver Level Sponsors:
Bryan Cave, LLP., Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, Claremont Hudson, Facebook, GSG Consultants, Inc., Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Sysco, Tandem HR
Bronze Level Sponsors:
American Guard Group, Applegate & Thorne-Thompsen P.C., Busey Bank, Chicago Young Republicans, Chico & Nunes, P.C, City of Chicago Department of Procurement Services, City of Chicago Office of Inspector General, Cristina Foods, Inc., Fifth Third Bank, Gnade Insurance Group, Inc., HispanicPro, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Restaurant Association, KMA Companies, Pace Suburban Bus, Rush University Medical Center, S.T.A.T.E. Testing, LLC, SBAC, Stefani's Children's Foundation, Terra Engineering, Ltd., UrbanWorks, Ltd.
Kid Zone Sponsors:
CohnReznick, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., Cross Town Fitness West Loop, Dynaprop Development Corporation, Enterprise Fleet Management, Good Heart Work Smart, John Wilhelm Family, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Mathematica Policy Research, Michael Baker International, Michael Favia & Associates, NAV Fund Administration Group, Ozinga Bros., Inc., Pan American Bank & Trust
# # #
ABOUT A SAFE HAVEN FOUNDATION
A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic, scalable mode. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. For more information please visit: www.ASafeHaven.org.
A Safe Haven Foundation's 9th Annual 5K RUN! To End Homelessness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News