A Safe Haven Global Virtual Run/Walk to End Homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Safe Haven (ASH), an internationally acclaimed top Chicago-based 501 3 nonprofit dedicated to preventing, addressing and ending homelessness, is proud to announce the top Inaugural sponsors for First Ever Global Virtual Run/Walk to End Homelessness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Safe Haven's 10th Annual RUN/WALK event, held in Chicago has now become the First International event of its kind. A Facebook Live Opening Ceremony begins on Saturday, July 18 CST and a Facebook Live Closing Ceremony ends on Sunday, July 26 CST. All details can be found on A Safe haven's Website, www.ASafehaven.org.
The top Inaugural sponsors are the following: (sponsorship is still in formation)
Diamond: ABC 7 Chicago
Plantinum: Enova and iHeart Radio
Gold: Tandem HR, Rotary Club of Chicago, 93.9 Lite FM,
Silver: Gnade Insurance Group, Inc., Fifth Third Bank, Rush University Medical Center, Cinespace Chicago Film Studios
Bronze: FGMK, Small Business Advocacy Council (SABC), Fusion 2020, Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), NAV, Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen, all Chicago and Negocios Now, Teipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago (TECO), West Bend
Kid Zone: Ozinga, Enterprise Fleet Management, Cristina Foods, Inc., Fleet Feet, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, Veteran One Stop Shop and Wolfram Mathematica 9.
"I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of sponsorship and the participant registration," said Vazquez Rowland. "Despite the circumstances driven by COVID-19 and our inability to gather large crowds, we are grateful to our socially conscious sponsors and supporters for helping us a turn a negative into a positive. While we could not host our signature fundraising event the 10th Annual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness, we have now turned it into a HUGE positive! Today we are proud to be producing the first ever GLOBAL Virtual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness!"
The COVID-19 pandemic has concerned Rowland because of its devastating effect on the growing number of those joining the ranks of the homeless.
"Unfortunately, due to the economic impact of the pandemic the number of homeless are expected to rise 45% in America and much more is expected around the world in countries with less resources, people everywhere are concerned about this growing economic and public health issue affecting so many families and leaving them in financial despair," Rowland said. "That is why we are already seeing so many people sign up from around the world including Taiwan, Mexico, the USA and many more countries to support the cause. By participating in what promises to be the most exciting, fun and impactful opportunity to bring together on behalf of ONE humanity-including top government elected officials, policy, corporate, entrepreneurs, civic, community leaders, college students, high school students and entire families-we truly will be making a difference."
All event proceeds will go to A Safe Haven Foundation, a 501 3 nonprofit and are tax deductible, in accordance with the law.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, visit:https://www.asafehaven.org/runwalksponsorship.
Registration is still open, For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chicago/ASafeHaven5K
About A Safe Haven:
A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. For information, visit http://www.asafehaven.org.
A Safe Haven Global Virtual Run/Walk to End Homelessness
