'A Walk for the Bear' costume event helps support children battling pediatric cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual "A Walk for the Bear" hosted by Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation is coming up in a couple of weeks.
Child ambassador Bryce Sykora and his mom, Michelle, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about the event.
Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Halloween costume for a 3-mile trail walk, followed by pumpkin decorating and a costume contest in Lincoln Park on October 20.
Bear Necessities operates two programs. Bear Discoveries funds medical research grants supporting cutting-edge research for advancements towards cures for all types of pediatric cancer. Bear Hugs provides customized experiences to children who are battling cancer, in an effort to brighten their life and outlook.
Since inception, more than 5,000 children have experienced a Bear Hug and Bear Necessities has funded more than $4.5 million in pediatric research grants through Bear Discoveries.
Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at just 3-years-old, Bryce is one of the many kids who benefit from Bear Necessities programs.
The now 4-year-old from New Lenox recently received a brand-new swing set through the Bear Hugs program to let him enjoy being a kid as much as possible.
He was diagnosed with ALL after his mom noticed unusual bruising that wasn't healing and swollen lymph nodes. His cancer also has the Philadelphia Chromosome, which means he has a higher chance of relapse.
The costume walk is in honor of children fighting cancer and those who have lost their battle to cancer.
All proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer research and provide hope to those affected.
For more information about Bear Necessities or the walk, visit their website.
