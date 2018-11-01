ABC 7 Chicago joins forces with IHOP Restaurant to present the 6th Annual ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots. Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, co-hosts of ABC 7's popular talk show, Windy City LIVE, will drive the toy collection efforts.Now in its 6th year, the toy drive will kick off during Windy City LIVE at 1pm on Friday, November 9. Windy City LIVE also airs at 12:05am and on Sundays at 11:30pm.Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Master Sergeant Phillip Herrera will appear on Windy City LIVE to talk about Toys for Tots on the 9th of November, which coincides with upcoming Veteran's Day.The mission of this campaign is to help make a child's holiday wish come true. To that end, Ryan and Val will encourage ABC 7 viewers to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating IHOP locations before December 16. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will then distribute those toys to less fortunate children in the community. For more information go to windycitylive.com.U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots goal is "to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."On Tuesday, November 27 ABC 7 viewers will again be reminded to bring an unwrapped gift to the IHOP in Melrose Park for the "Stuff the Truck" event. Throughout the morning newscasts, Chicagoans bringing toys for the annual drive will be featured as well as updates on the progress in getting that truck stuffed with toys.The following is a suggested list of toys for donation:BooksPuzzlesArts & craftsMusical toysStuffed animalsCars & trucksBoard gamesAction figuresBlocks and legosElectronicsInfant toysDollsADDISON, IL - 1671 W Lake StAURORA, IL - 583 S. Route 59AURORA, IL - 2455 N. AugustaBOLINGBROOK, IL - 730 N. Janes Ave.BOURBONNAIS, IL - 1347 Kinneman DriveBRIDGEVIEW,IL - 7240 W 79th StreetBUFFALO GROVE, IL - 51 McHenry RoadCHICAGO, IL - N. Halsted & BroadwayCHICAGO, IL - Cicero Ave., north of Irving Park Rd.CHICAGO, IL - Diversey Ave., at CaliforniaCHICAGO, IL - N. Lincoln Ave., South of PetersonCHICAGO, IL - On South Cicero, Ford City MallCICERO, IL - Target Plaza - Corner of 31st and Cicero Ave.CRESTWOOD, IL - Cal Sag Rd. and Cicero Ave.CRYSTAL LAKE, IL - 6606 Northwest Hwy.DEKALB, IL - 131 N. Annie Glidden Rd.ELGIN, IL - Lake St. and Randall Rd.EVANSTON, IL - Asbury, Howard & N. Western Ave.GLENVIEW, IL - Willow Road, in front of Kohl'sHAMMOND, IN - 938 Indianapolis Ave.HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, IL - Barrington Rd., at I-90JOLIET, IL - Larkin Ave., just south of TheodoreKENOSHA, WI - 7200 75th StreetLANSING, IL - 2430 173rd StreetMATTESON, IL - 20900 Cicero AveMcHENRY, IL - Rt. 1-20, just west of IL Rt. 31MELROSE PARK, IL - 1040 W. North Ave.MERRILLVILLE, IN - E. 79th St., just off Rt. 30 (Costco Plaza)MICHIGAN CITY, IN - 5225 Franklin St.MORRIS, IL - I-80 and Rt. 47NEW LENOX, IL - 411 E. Lincoln Hwy.NORRIDGE, IL - 7056 West Forest Preserve Dr.ORLAND PARK IL - La Grange Rd., across from Orland Sq. MallOSWEGO, IL - 2850 US Hwy. 34, in front of Home DepotPERU, IL - 4383 Venture Dr., across from TargetROSEMONT, IL - 7120 N. Mannheim Rd.SCHAUMBURG, IL - 1700 E. Higgins Rd.SKOKIE, IL - Skokie Blvd., south of Golf Rd.ST. CHARLES, IL - 125 Smith Rd., Corner of Smith Rd. and North Ave.VERNON HILLS, IL - Milwaukee Ave and Town Line Rd.WAUKEGAN, IL - 2662 Belvidere Rd.