ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parade broadcast

Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day -- and ABC 7 Chicago will kick off this grand Chicago tradition with a 2-hour parade special. The 37th annual LIVE broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Parade will air on ABC 7 from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.ABC 7 Eyewitness News' Janet Davies, Judy Hsu and Chicagoan and owner of O'Brien's Restaurants, Peter O'Brien will be in the broadcast booth. Meteorologist Larry Mowry will capture all the excitement and pageantry from the street. ABC 7's parade coverage will showcase perennial favorites including bagpipers, Irish Step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago each year.Peter O'Brien is a lifelong resident of Chicago who is 3rd generation Irish. He and Mary, his wife of more than 40 years, lived and raised their four children in Old Town. O'Brien has marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade since1966. He is the owner and operator of O'Brien's Restaurants for the past 36 years. O'Brien has been a past president of the Irish Fellowship and has emceed the annual Queen's contest for several years.Once again this year, ABC 7 Chicago's float will be a big attraction. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness team including Ravi Baichwal, Terrell Brown, Tracy Butler, John Garcia, Eric Horng, Mark Giangreco, Liz Nagy, Jim Rose and Sarah Schulte are scheduled to be part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition.Nearly 100 women competed to be named the queen of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Kari McClowry was crowned queen of the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade in an event emceed by ABC 7's Janet Davies and ABC 7 President and General Manager, John Idler who served as one of the judges. Kari is proud of the royal history in her family with her grandmother and aunts all once reigning as former St. Patrick's Day queens. Four other women were also chosen to be part of the court.Kari is from a large Irish Catholic family and grew up in Naperville. After losing her dad to cancer when he was in hospice care, Kari developed a passion for serving others near the end of life and went on to become a hospice social worker. She does volunteer and community service through St. Clement Catholic Church. She is a graduate of Saint Mary's College and has a Master's Degree in Social Work.The 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal will be Fr. Tom Hurley, Pastor at Old St. Patrick's Church. Fr. Hurley is one of nine children and is proud of his South Side Irish heritage. Fr. Hurley was ordained at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary on May 22, 1993. His first assignment was at Most Holy Redeemer in Evergreen Park. He later served as associate pastor of St. Cajetan until 1997. For over six years, he was the director of vocations and dean of admissions for St. Joseph College Seminary at Loyola University. While working at Loyola, he was a weekend presider at Old St. Patrick's Church. He became an associate pastor for Old St. Patrick's Church in May 2003, and he officially became the pastor of Old St. Patrick's Church on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2007.Thousands of marchers and bands, and a few leprechauns will be featured as the parade proceeds from Balbo Drive, north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street. Always a must-see in the parade, the Shannon Rovers bagpipers bring a touch of Ireland to Chicago as they have for the past 94 years.The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It will be available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.