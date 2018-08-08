Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7's Cheryl Burton given 'Woman of Influence' award
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3910439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC7's Cheryl Burton was honored Wednesday afternoon.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Wednesday, August 08, 2018 06:13PM
CHICAGO --
ABC7's Cheryl Burton was given a "Woman of Influence" award by the Chicago Business Journal Wednesday.
She was part of a group honored for their work making a positive impact on the business community.
Related Topics:
community-events
award
Chicago
Loop
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Brookfield Zoo goers asked to save lives via blood drive
Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
176-foot mural on display outside Mag Mile hotel
Chicago Proud: Students gain business experience with Hyde Park food truck
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
New security cameras in Roscoe Village aim to curb crime
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
Show More
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
More News