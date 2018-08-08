COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7's Cheryl Burton given 'Woman of Influence' award

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Cheryl Burton was honored Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO --
ABC7's Cheryl Burton was given a "Woman of Influence" award by the Chicago Business Journal Wednesday.

She was part of a group honored for their work making a positive impact on the business community.
Related Topics:
community-eventsawardChicagoLoop
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Brookfield Zoo goers asked to save lives via blood drive
Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
176-foot mural on display outside Mag Mile hotel
Chicago Proud: Students gain business experience with Hyde Park food truck
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
New security cameras in Roscoe Village aim to curb crime
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
Show More
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
More News