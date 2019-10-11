CHICAGO (WLS) -- An event Thursday night celebrated 100 years of the Ada S. McKinley Community Service organization.
Ada S. McKinley was a teacher and social reformer who helped veterans returning from World War I and African-Americans migrating from the south.
ABC7's Cheryl Burton was guest of honor for the event, and in true form she took time to give praise to those who helped her achieve success and follow her dreams.
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored at Ada S. McKinley Community Service organization event
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
'Game of Thrones' author reflects on Chicago, Northwestern influence on fantasy series, receives award