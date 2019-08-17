CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday Hosea Sanders was honored at the African Festival of the Arts Gala.
Held that the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts in Hyde Park, the annual gala seeks to promote and reward those that have made contributions to African culture.
Sanders received one of the awards, presented each year to one man and one woman, given to those who have made a special contribution to African culture.
ABC7's Hosea Sanders honored at African Festival of the Arts Gala
