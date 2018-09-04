Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7's Summer Wrap Up
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4144699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Take a look at some of the summer fun we had this year at ABC 7 Chicago!
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:36PM
Related Topics:
community-events
summer fun
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Annual Back 2 School event gives students new hairstyles, supplies
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
Newsviews: Bernard Cherkasov
Medieval Times, Last Fling festival team up to break world record
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies
Study 'Helicopter parents' may do harm by hovering over kids
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Show More
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Boy, 8, killed by float in Colorado parade
CPS students return to school Tuesday
Biden feels push to take on Trump in 2020
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
More News